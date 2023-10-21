After earning a win in the Buick LPGA Shanghai in her most recent outing, Angel Yin is ready to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Yin at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Yin Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished better than par 11 times and carded 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five appearances, Yin has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Yin hopes to make the cut for the 13th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 33 -2 281 1 16 3 4 $1.5M

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Yin finished 59th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

The courses that Yin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,584 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 42) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was strong enough to land her in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Yin was better than 81% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Yin recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Yin's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

In that last outing, Yin's par-4 showing (on 42 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Yin finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin outperformed the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

