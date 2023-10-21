The Arkansas Razorbacks should come out on top in their matchup versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (-6.5) Over (48.5) Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Razorbacks have three wins in six games against the spread this season.

Arkansas has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when they are at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Razorbacks have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 5.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas contests.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulldogs are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

In the Bulldogs' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for Mississippi State games this year is 5.3 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Razorbacks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 29.9 25.1 38.3 19 24 28.3 Mississippi State 30.2 29.5 30.2 28 30 37

