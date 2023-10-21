Which team is on top of the Big 12 as we enter Week 8 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

6-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 34-30 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Texas

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

5-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +120

+120 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Texas Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. TCU

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 44-11 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Iowa State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 30-10 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

6. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 41-39 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. Kansas State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 38-21 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. Kansas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 39-32 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

9. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 39-32 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Houston

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

3-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 41-39 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

11. BYU

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-2 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 44-11 vs TCU

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 30-10 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 51-22 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

14. Baylor

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 39-14 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

