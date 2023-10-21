Blue Jackets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (2-2), coming off a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent outing.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets were an underdog 25 times last season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 32.0%, of those games.
- Columbus had 14 games last season as an underdog by +180 or longer, and went 4-10.
- The moneyline implies a 35.7% chance to win for the Blue Jackets.
- A total of 46 of Columbus' games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.
Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|213 (30th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|329 (31st)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- With 213 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Blue Jackets had the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.
- Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.
- Columbus had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.
- The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Columbus had five.
- At 75.11%, the Blue Jackets had the 25th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Blue Jackets won 48.6% of faceoffs, 23rd in the NHL.
- The 8.9% shooting percentage of Columbus was 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets did not shut out their opponents once. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
