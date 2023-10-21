The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) heading into their game against the Minnesota Wild (2-2) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Minnesota gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.