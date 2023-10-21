The Minnesota Wild (off a defeat in their last game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI as the Wild and the Blue Jackets play.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets allowed 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 213 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Blue Jackets had the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), the Blue Jackets were 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the league.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Wild Key Players