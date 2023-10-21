Best Bets & Odds for the Bowling Green vs. Akron Game – Saturday, October 21
MAC opponents will clash when the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) face the Akron Zips (1-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bowling Green vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Akron?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Bowling Green 33, Akron 11
- Bowling Green is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Falcons have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
- This season, Akron has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Zips have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Bowling Green (-7.5)
- Bowling Green is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In Akron's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
Parlay your bets together on the Bowling Green vs. Akron matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 37.5 points four times this season.
- There have been four Akron games that have ended with a combined score over 37.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 35.2 points per game, 2.3 points fewer than the over/under of 37.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Bowling Green
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|44.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|29
|31.8
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-1
|2-3
Akron
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|47.5
|48.3
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|25.5
|32
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-1
|0-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.