MAC opponents will clash when the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) face the Akron Zips (1-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Akron?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Bowling Green 33, Akron 11

Bowling Green 33, Akron 11 Bowling Green is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Falcons have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

This season, Akron has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Zips have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (-7.5)



Bowling Green (-7.5) Bowling Green is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

In Akron's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Zips have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 37.5 points four times this season.

There have been four Akron games that have ended with a combined score over 37.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 35.2 points per game, 2.3 points fewer than the over/under of 37.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 44.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 31.3 29 31.8 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 47.5 48.3 Implied Total AVG 29.8 25.5 32 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

