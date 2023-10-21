MAC opponents will clash when the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) face the Akron Zips (1-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Akron?

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Bowling Green, Ohio
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 33, Akron 11
  • Bowling Green is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
  • The Falcons have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
  • This season, Akron has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Zips have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
  • The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bowling Green (-7.5)
  • Bowling Green is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • In Akron's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
  • Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 37.5 points four times this season.
  • There have been four Akron games that have ended with a combined score over 37.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 35.2 points per game, 2.3 points fewer than the over/under of 37.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47 44.5 47.5
Implied Total AVG 31.3 29 31.8
ATS Record 3-3-0 0-1-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

Akron

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 47.5 48.3
Implied Total AVG 29.8 25.5 32
ATS Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

