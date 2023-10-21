The Bowling Green Falcons should come out on top in their matchup versus the Akron Zips at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-7.5) Over (37.5) Bowling Green 32, Akron 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Bowling Green vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the spread, the Falcons are 3-3-0 this season.

There have been three Falcons games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

Bowling Green games have had an average of 47 points this season, 9.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Zips.

The Zips have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, Akron is 3-1 against the spread.

The Zips have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Akron games this year is 10.5 more points than the point total of 37.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 19.6 26.6 22.5 26.5 18.4 26.6 Akron 15.6 27.7 16 29.7 15.3 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.