The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC battle.

While Bowling Green ranks 42nd in total defense with 337.9 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking eighth-worst (302.3 yards per game). Akron ranks fifth-worst in points per game (15.6), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 85th in the FBS with 27.7 points surrendered per contest.

Below in this story, we provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Bowling Green vs. Akron Key Statistics

Bowling Green Akron 302.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (119th) 337.9 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (79th) 138.7 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.3 (123rd) 163.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (115th) 16 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (124th) 16 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 821 pass yards for Bowling Green, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has racked up 539 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Taron Keith has rushed for 118 yards (16.9 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 196 yards in the passing game (on 21 catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Odieu Hiliare's 226 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Austin Osborne's 16 receptions have turned into 194 yards.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (102.6 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (30.7 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 332 rushing yards have come on 66 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 195 receiving yards (27.9 per game) on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings' 226 receiving yards (32.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 42 targets.

Daniel George has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 224 yards (32 yards per game) this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bowling Green or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.