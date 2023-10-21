Bowling Green vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
MAC play features the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) against the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 39.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-7.5)
|39.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-7.5)
|39.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Bowling Green vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Akron is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Zips have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
