MAC opponents meet when the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) host the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is favored by 7.5 points. A 37.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Bowling Green ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.6 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 76th with 26.6 points allowed per contest. Akron has been sputtering offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 15.6 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 27.7 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -7.5 -110 -110 37.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Bowling Green Recent Performance

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 289.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-104-worst). They've been more competent defensively, giving up 337.0 total yards per contest (43rd).

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 20.7 points per game during that stretch (-59-worst). They've been more successful defensively, ceding 22.7 points per contest (86th-ranked).

The last three games have seen Bowling Green's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -99-worst in the FBS in passing yards (137.3 per game). It ranks 97th defensively (196.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

With 152.0 rushing yards per game on offense (15th-worst) and 140.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (24th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Falcons have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

The Falcons have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Bowling Green has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Bowling Green has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Three of Bowling Green's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Bowling Green is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

Bowling Green has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 75.0% chance to win.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has recorded 821 yards (117.3 ypg) on 75-of-130 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 91 times for 539 yards (77.0 per game), scoring four times.

Taron Keith has 196 receiving yards (28.0 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 16.9 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Odieu Hiliare's leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has racked up 16 receptions for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per game.

Cashius Howell paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr., Bowling Green's tackle leader, has 50 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Jalen Huskey leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles and three passes defended.

