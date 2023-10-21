Best Bets & Odds for the Buffalo vs. Kent State Game – Saturday, October 21
The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) have a MAC matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Buffalo vs. Kent State?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Buffalo 31, Kent State 20
- Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Bulls have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Kent State has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Golden Flashes have not won as an underdog of +210 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
- The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Buffalo (-7)
- In seven Buffalo games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Kent State has covered one time against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in six chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Five of Buffalo's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.
- There have been three Kent State games that have ended with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.
- Buffalo averages 26.1 points per game against Kent State's 13.4, totaling five points under the matchup's point total of 44.5.
Splits Tables
Buffalo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|51.3
|54.8
|Implied Total AVG
|31.7
|29.8
|34.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Kent State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.3
|51.5
|48.9
|Implied Total AVG
|37.2
|33
|38
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|0-1-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-1
|0-5
