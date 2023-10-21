Big 12 foes meet when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and the Baylor Bears (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati is averaging 444 yards per game on offense this season (31st in the FBS), and is surrendering 334.3 yards per game (38th) on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor is accumulating 401 total yards per game on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 389.8 total yards per game (87th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Cincinnati Baylor 444 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (85th) 334.3 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (63rd) 202.7 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.5 (106th) 241.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.5 (31st) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 1,322 yards (220.3 ypg) on 114-of-187 passing with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 352 rushing yards on 84 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 434 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Xzavier Henderson's 414 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has totaled 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has put up a 307-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 35 targets.

Dee Wiggins has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 34 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 920 yards on 64-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Richard Reese has rushed 49 times for 229 yards, with two touchdowns.

Dominic Richardson has run for 218 yards across 55 attempts. He's chipped in with 11 catches for 93 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 404 (67.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has recorded 235 receiving yards (39.2 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Hal Presley has racked up 222 reciving yards (37 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cincinnati or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.