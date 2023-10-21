A pair of Big 12 teams hit the field when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and the Baylor Bears (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Baylor has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.