A pair of Big 12 teams hit the field when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and the Baylor Bears (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Cincinnati (-3) 50.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Cincinnati (-3) 50.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Baylor has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

