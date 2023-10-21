Dayton vs. Butler Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Based on our computer projection model, the Butler Bulldogs will take down the Dayton Flyers when the two teams play at Welcome Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Dayton vs. Butler Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Butler (-16.0)
|45.5
|Butler 31, Dayton 15
Dayton Betting Info (2022)
- The Flyers compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Flyers and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last season.
Butler Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs went 6-3-0 ATS last year.
- In Bulldogs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
Flyers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Dayton
|25.3
|28.0
|36.3
|21.0
|10.7
|37.3
|Butler
|29.4
|22.3
|37.0
|21.5
|19.3
|23.3
