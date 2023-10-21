The Dayton Flyers (2-5) and the Butler Bulldogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Welcome Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

Dayton owns the 67th-ranked offense this season (348 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking sixth-best with just 251.3 yards allowed per game. Butler is compiling 29.4 points per game on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 22.3 points per contest (28th-ranked) on defense.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Dayton vs. Butler Key Statistics

Dayton Butler 348 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (27th) 251.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.9 (27th) 185.4 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (15th) 162.6 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 775 yards (110.7 ypg) to lead Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has racked up 559 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Cole Dow has piled up 315 yards on 66 attempts, scoring four times.

Gavin Lochow has hauled in 14 catches for 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joe Swanson has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 28.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Derek Willits has compiled 16 catches for 188 yards, an average of 26.9 yards per game.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 1,088 yards (155.4 ypg) to lead Butler, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 355 yards (50.7 ypg) on 70 carries with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 125 times for 841 yards (120.1 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Ethan Loss paces his squad with 300 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has caught 18 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (24 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan Lezon has racked up 157 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dayton or Butler gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.