The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic 2022-23 stats and insights

Roslovic scored in eight of 77 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

On the power play, he scored two goals while picking up seven assists.

He posted an 8.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

