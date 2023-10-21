Joel Dahmen will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Dahmen at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Joel Dahmen Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Dahmen has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Dahmen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Dahmen has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -5 279 0 14 2 5 $1.5M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's past three appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 33rd.

Dahmen made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Dahmen finished 16th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Dahmen has played in the past year has been 220 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen finished in the 11th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.66 strokes on those 44 holes.

Dahmen shot better than 52% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Dahmen did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Dahmen had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Dahmen's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average of 8.0.

In that last outing, Dahmen's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Dahmen finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Dahmen finished without one.

