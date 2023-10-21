In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Justin Danforth to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Danforth has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Danforth has no points on the power play.

Danforth's shooting percentage is 40.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

