In the matchup between the Buffalo Bulls and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulls to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (-7) Over (44.5) Buffalo 31, Kent State 20

Week 8 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Flashes have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Kent State has a 1-5 record against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

In the Golden Flashes' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total for Kent State games this year is 4.8 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulls' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Buffalo has not covered a spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Bulls games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

The total for this game is 44.5, 8.3 points fewer than the average total in Buffalo games thus far this season.

Golden Flashes vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.1 32.1 28.8 33 22.7 31 Kent State 13.4 34.3 20.5 16.5 10.6 41.4

