The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) square off against a fellow MAC opponent when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

With 32.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS, Buffalo has been forced to lean on their 86th-ranked offense (26.1 points per contest) to keep them in games. Kent State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 273.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 79th with 381.9 total yards ceded per contest.

Below in this article, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Kent State vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Kent State Buffalo 273.6 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (102nd) 381.9 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (117th) 121.9 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (101st) 151.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (104th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 881 yards (125.9 yards per game) while completing 55.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 374 yards, or 53.4 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has rushed for 240 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray leads his squad with 397 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has 15 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 257 yards (36.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Luke Floriea has racked up 143 reciving yards (20.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,337 yards (191 ypg) on 140-of-237 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 330 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner. He's also caught 19 passes for 154 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has piled up 295 yards on 66 carries, scoring two times.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s 239 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has totaled 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has caught 24 passes for 234 yards (33.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity has compiled 26 grabs for 196 yards, an average of 28 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

