Kent State vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
MAC action features the Buffalo Bulls (2-5) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Bulls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Kent State vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-7)
|44.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|44.5
|-255
|+205
Kent State vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Kent State has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Buffalo has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
