Mark Hubbard is ready for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC (par-70) in Chiba, Japan from October 19-21. The purse is $8,500,000.00.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Hubbard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 25 -6 279 0 16 0 5 $2.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Hubbard has an average finishing position of 54th in his past two appearances at this event.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Hubbard played this event was in 2022, and he finished 66th.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 64 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,270 yards, 191 yards longer than the 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Hubbard was better than just 20% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hubbard carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hubbard's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

At that last competition, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Hubbard ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

