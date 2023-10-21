A matchup of AAC teams features the Memphis Tigers (4-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

Memphis has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

UAB has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Memphis & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis To Win the AAC +850 Bet $100 to win $850 UAB To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

