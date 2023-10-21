The Miami (OH) RedHawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Toledo Rockets at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+1.5) Over (46.5) Miami (OH) 29, Toledo 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the RedHawks.

The RedHawks have a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the RedHawks' six games with a set total.

The average over/under for Miami (OH) games this year is 1.2 less points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this year.

Toledo has yet to cover a spread (0-5) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Rockets' six games have hit the over.

Toledo games have had an average of 51 points this season, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RedHawks vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 36.9 20.6 44 21 27.3 20 Miami (OH) 31.6 19.1 44.5 10 26.4 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.