Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will face off against a fellow MAC foe, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Rockets favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-1.5)
|49.5
|-126
|+105
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+320
|Bet $100 to win $320
