Nick Taylor will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,079-yard course with $8,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Taylor at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +6600

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Taylor has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Taylor will look to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -8 276 1 15 2 4 $5.7M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Taylor last competed at this event in 2020 and finished 63rd.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 64 yards shorter than the 7,079-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Taylor will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,255 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Taylor was better than 77% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Taylor fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Taylor's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

At that last outing, Taylor's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Taylor finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

