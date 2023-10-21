The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Ohio programs. Among those contests is the Penn State Nittany Lions taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)

Click here for a full PSU/OSU preview

Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Cincinnati (-3)

Click here for a full Baylor/Cincy preview

Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)

Click here for a full WMU/Ohio preview

Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Butler/Dayton preview

Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Bowling Green (-7.5)

Click here for a full Akron/BG preview

Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Illinois State/YSU preview

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Buffalo (-6.5)

Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-1.5)

