Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Ohio programs. Among those contests is the Penn State Nittany Lions taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)
Click here for a full PSU/OSU preview
Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-3)
Click here for a full Baylor/Cincy preview
Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)
Click here for a full WMU/Ohio preview
Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Butler/Dayton preview
Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-7.5)
Click here for a full Akron/BG preview
Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Illinois State/YSU preview
Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Buffalo (-6.5)
Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-1.5)
