The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) host a MAC battle against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Defensively, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by giving up just 13.4 points per game. The offense ranks 102nd (22.9 points per game). Western Michigan is putting up 376.6 total yards per game on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 397.1 total yards per game (98th-ranked).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Ohio Western Michigan 333.1 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (62nd) 243.9 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.1 (109th) 136 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (51st) 197.1 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (95th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,068 yards (152.6 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 151 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 93 times for 362 yards (51.7 per game), scoring two times.

O'Shaan Allison has piled up 282 yards on 89 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz's 285 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has totaled 29 catches and two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has racked up 713 yards (101.9 per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 108 times for 612 yards (87.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has rushed for 305 yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 348 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Anthony Sambucci has collected 209 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence has racked up 194 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.