Ohio vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Broncos will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 53 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-17)
|53
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-16.5)
|52.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Western Michigan has covered four times in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 17 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
