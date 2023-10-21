The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) are 17-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Ohio has the 102nd-ranked offense this season (22.9 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking sixth-best with only 13.4 points allowed per game. Western Michigan's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.3 points per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 91st with 24.9 points per contest.

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -17 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Ohio Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Bobcats have been bottom-25 in total offense with 349.3 total yards per game (-76-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 245.3 total yards surrendered per game (15th-best).

The Bobcats rank 77th in scoring offense (31 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (15.7 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Over the last three games, Ohio has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 220 passing yards per game (-1-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 131.7 passing yards surrendered per game (13th-best).

In terms of rushing offense, the Bobcats rank -30-worst with 129.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 68th by allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Bobcats have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Ohio has hit the over twice.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

In Ohio's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Ohio has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Ohio has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,068 pass yards for Ohio, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 151 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 362 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 89 times for 282 yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-high 285 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 47 targets) with two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has caught 20 passes while averaging 39.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton's 20 catches have yielded 193 yards and one touchdown.

Rayyan Buell leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 21 tackles.

Bryce Houston is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 63 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Austin Brawley has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

