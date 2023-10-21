UT Martin, Southeast Missouri State, Week 8 OVC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. UT Martin
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th
- Last Game: W 28-27 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 35-28 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: L 35-28 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: L 24-10 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
6. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: W 28-7 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
