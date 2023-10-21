Which team sits on top of the Pioneer League as we enter Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Drake

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 52-21 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

4-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 35-33 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Butler

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 35-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 52-21 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)

St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-5 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Marist

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 30-16 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Presbyterian

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Marist

Marist Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. San Diego

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-5 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 30-16 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-5 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

