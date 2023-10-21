Toledo vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Toledo Rockets (6-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rockets favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-1.5)
|49.5
|-126
|+105
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Rice vs Tulsa
- James Madison vs Marshall
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Toledo has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.