OVC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Lincoln (CA) vs. Tennessee State

Week 8 OVC Results

Tennessee State 54 Lincoln (CA) 0

Tennessee State Leaders

Passing: Deveon Bryant (5-for-7, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Deveon Bryant (5-for-7, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Rouse (12 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen Rouse (12 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Rouse (0 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Lincoln (CA) 394 Total Yards 0 82 Passing Yards 0 312 Rushing Yards 0 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Joe Walton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

