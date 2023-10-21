Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.