The Minnesota Wild (2-2) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-225)

Wild (-225) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (25-48-9 overall) posted a record of 10-9-19 in contests that required OT last season.

In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.

Last season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.

When Columbus scored two goals last season, they amassed three points (0-18-3 record).

The Blue Jackets picked up 55 points in their 38 games when they scored more than two goals.

Columbus scored a lone power-play goal in 23 games last season and recorded 24 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents had more shots in 60 games last season. The Blue Jackets went 18-35-7 in those contests (43 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 18th 30.9 Shots 29.3 26th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 15th 21.43% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.