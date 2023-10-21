Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the Youngstown State Penguins will beat the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Youngstown State (-9.6)
|57
|Youngstown State 33, Illinois State 24
Week 8 MVFC Predictions
- South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois
- Murray State vs Missouri State
- South Dakota vs Indiana State
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota State
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins are unbeaten against the spread this season.
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.
- The Redbirds and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last year.
Penguins vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Youngstown State
|35
|25.7
|43.7
|13.7
|26.3
|37.7
|Illinois State
|33.5
|16
|38.5
|16
|23.5
|16
