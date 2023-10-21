Our computer model predicts the Youngstown State Penguins will beat the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-9.6) 57 Youngstown State 33, Illinois State 24

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

The Redbirds and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last year.

Penguins vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 35 25.7 43.7 13.7 26.3 37.7 Illinois State 33.5 16 38.5 16 23.5 16

