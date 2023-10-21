MVFC opponents match up when the Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State ranks 55th in scoring defense this year (25.7 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 35 points per game. Things have been going well for Illinois State on both offense and defense, as it is posting 417.7 total yards per game (23rd-best) and allowing only 287.2 total yards per game (18th-best).

Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Illinois State 414.3 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.7 (34th) 329.7 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.2 (17th) 181.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (20th) 233.2 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.7 (43rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recorded 1,322 yards (220.3 ypg) on 103-of-146 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (13 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 75 times for 483 yards (80.5 per game), scoring eight times.

Dra Rushton has collected 279 yards on 66 carries, scoring six times.

Bryce Oliver's leads his squad with 413 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Max Tomczak has a total of 290 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has put up 1,290 passing yards, or 215 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.2% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Mason Blakemore has rushed for 428 yards on 54 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Cole Mueller has run for 240 yards across 57 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 479 (79.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has put together a 304-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 29 targets.

Eddie Kasper's 22 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 225 yards and one touchdown.

