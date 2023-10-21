Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 21?
Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski 2022-23 stats and insights
- In three of 13 games last season, Werenski scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Werenski picked up two assists on the power play.
- Werenski averaged 2.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
Wild 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
