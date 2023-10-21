Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Werenski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Werenski Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 13 games last season, Werenski had a plus-minus of -6, and averaged 21:54 on the ice.

In three of 13 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Werenski had an assist in five games last season through 13 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

