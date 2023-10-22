Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 32nd start of the season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Valdez has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 2.2 7 5 4 6 1 vs. Twins Oct. 8 4.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 27 4.0 5 3 3 7 5 vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 6 1 0 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the year.

Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

