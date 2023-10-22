How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
Today's LaLiga lineup should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Rayo Vallecano taking on UD Las Palmas.
Information on how to watch today's LaLiga action is included for you.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch UD Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano travels to face UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: UD Las Palmas (+160)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+180)
- Draw: (+195)
Watch Girona FC vs UD Almeria
UD Almeria is on the road to play Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Girona FC (-270)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+550)
- Draw: (+400)
Watch Villarreal CF vs Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves is on the road to match up with Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Villarreal CF (-140)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+360)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao travels to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-160)
- Underdog: Athletic Bilbao (+390)
- Draw: (+295)
