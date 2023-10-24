The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The teams combined to score 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game last year, 1.6 more than the total for this matchup.

Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Los Angeles compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Lakers +1300 +750 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.