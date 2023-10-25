Cavaliers vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The Brooklyn Nets battle the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+110
Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers had a +441 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They put up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and allowed 106.9 per outing to rank first in the NBA.
- The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the NBA) and gave up 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +70 scoring differential overall.
- Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- Brooklyn covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
Cavaliers and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+900
|-
|Nets
|+10000
|+4000
|-
