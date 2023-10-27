On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK

BSOH and BSOK Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-4.5) 227.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) last season while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the NBA). They had a +441 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and gave up 116.4 per contest (19th in the league).

The teams combined to score 229.8 points per game last season, 2.3 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams combined to average 223.3 points per game last year, 4.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Oklahoma City went 47-34-0 ATS last season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 30.5 -120 27.0 Darius Garland 19.5 -111 15.0 Evan Mobley 15.5 -111 10.0

Cavaliers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.