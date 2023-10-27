The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games last season went over this contest's total of 227.5 points 25 times.

Cleveland's contests last season had an average of 219.1 points, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cleveland went 44-38-0 ATS last season.

Cleveland won 73.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (47-17).

The Cavaliers finished 35-11 last year (winning 76.1% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cavaliers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Cavaliers played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Last season the 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up were just 4.1 fewer points than the Thunder conceded (116.4).

Cleveland had a 17-10 record versus the spread and were 20-7 overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Thunder 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 17-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 42-23 20-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-30 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 40-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-8 48-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-9

