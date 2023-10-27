The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games last season went over this contest's total of 227.5 points 25 times.
  • Cleveland's contests last season had an average of 219.1 points, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
  • Cleveland won 73.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (47-17).
  • The Cavaliers finished 35-11 last year (winning 76.1% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cavaliers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Cavaliers played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
  • In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).
  • Last season the 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up were just 4.1 fewer points than the Thunder conceded (116.4).
  • Cleveland had a 17-10 record versus the spread and were 20-7 overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Thunder
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
17-10
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 42-23
20-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 36-30
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
40-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-8
48-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-9

