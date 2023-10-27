Support your favorite local high school football team in Clinton County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Blanchester High School at Bethel Tate