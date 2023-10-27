Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Defiance County, Ohio this week.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ayersville High School at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayersville High School at Lima Central Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
