The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 114-113 win against the Nets, Mitchell put up 27 points, six assists and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mitchell's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-114)

Over 29.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Thunder allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

